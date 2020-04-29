Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor update gets a small delay due to coronavirus difficulties

The Greymoor update for The Elder Scrolls Online has been delayed by one week due to coronavirus-related production complications. The update will now launch on PC on May 26, and on consoles on June 9.

Zenimax confirmed the delay in a blog post . "All of us at ZOS have been doing the same, working from home, chatting on video, and sharing far too many memes with one another - all while working hard on ESO. We long for the time when we can 'return to normal,' but for now, we are - like many of you - trying to make the best of things. Despite the challenges, we are still on track for Update 26 and the Greymoor Chapter to launch only one week late."

"This of course could change if something happens outside of our control," Zenimax cautioned. "Remember, we haven't launched a major ESO update while working remotely before, and unforeseen problems can and do crop up."

The increase in people stuck at home also increased the number of current players in Elder Scrolls Online, so Zenimax says it's adding more servers to help support the coming launch. It's also looking to stamp out the delayed input issue which has plagued some high-density activities.

"More information on this will come with the next monthly performance update from the team," the studio says. "Again, as regular players of the game, we know how annoying sudden performance hits can be, and we are doing everything we can to remedy the situation."

Good thing The Elder Scrolls Online keeps getting bigger, otherwise we'd have nothing scrolls-y to do while we wait on Elder Scrolls 6.