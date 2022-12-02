Elden Ring's success won't change FromSoftware's future games, Hidetaka Miyazaki says

Elden Ring's director says he won't be changed by FromSoftware's newfound success from the game.

FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki was present at the PlayStation Partner Awards in Japan to collect the Grand Award for Elden Ring. The award is presented to the best-selling Asian-developed game, and you can see Miyazaki collecting the award in the top left image below, standing second from the left.

Congratulations all the award winners 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#PlayStationPartnerAwards2022JapanAdia pic.twitter.com/r1Yfyb0zq0December 2, 2022 See more

Miyazaki was then interviewed by the Japanese publication Famitsu shortly after the win and asked about why Elden Ring has been so successful. The director said that while he doesn't know what to say when people ask him that question, he can definitively say that Elden Ring's success won't change the way he approaches and makes games in the future.

Elden Ring has been a staggering success for FromSoftware. Whereas the studio's best-selling game before this year was Dark Souls 3 with 10 million lifetime sales, Elden Ring had sold a massive 16.6 million copies as of August 2022, roughly six months after the game first launched in February 2022. If Elden Ring can somehow sell roughly 10 million more units, it'll have reached the lifetime sales of the entire Dark Souls series.

Given that, it's not hard to see why Miyazaki is now being asked whether FromSoftware will change after Elden Ring's success. For those who've been playing FromSoftware games for years, whether it's Demon's Souls, Sekiro, or Bloodborne, there's no doubt relief that the studio doesn't plan on shaking up its formula now that Elden Ring has been a worldwide success.

Elsewhere on GamesRadar+, we've published our Need for Speed Unbound review.