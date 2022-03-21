Elden Ring player shares a little-known mechanic that turns enemies against each other

Elden Ring is full of little-known techniques that can make tough fights in the Lands Between a lot easier.

For instance, if you're having a hard time with the Erdtree Burial Watchdogs, there's a way that you can make the battle a breeze.

H4RBiNG3R posted a video on the Elden Ring subreddit showing the boss being easily beaten using a simple consumable item. Titled "More people should be aware of this mechanic", H4RBiNG3R's video sees the player throw Crystal Darts at an Erdtree Burial Watchdog, causing it to become frenzied and start attacking its teammate instead of the player.

An epic battle then ensues between the two Erdtree Burial Watchdogs while the player literally sits back and watches. When the fight is over, the victorious Watchdog has only a quarter of its health remaining, making this an easy way to beat what's otherwise a tricky opponent. The tactic works on other stone enemies too, but H4RBiNG3R notes that it's ineffective against Crystalians.

This left many fans wondering whether Crystal Darts would work on the game's troublesome Valiant Gargoyles, but a look down the comments suggests that, sadly, they do not.

To try this tactic out for yourself, you'll need a supply of Crystal Darts. You can craft them after obtaining the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook. You'll need three Cracked Crystals, which can be collected from crystal tunnels or bought from Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold if you've handed over the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing.

Players are tackling FromSoftware's latest in record numbers making Elden Ring the best-selling title of 2022 so far.

With FromSoftware's newest proving phenomenally popular, we wonder whether any other 2022 release will be as dominant as Elden Ring.