Elden Ring masochist stacks debuffs just to get one-shot in PvP: "I like to give hosts the satisfaction of unexpectedly hitting over 2,000 damage"

One Elden Ring player has been intentionally weakening themselves in PvP, just to give their foes the “satisfaction” of achieving an overkill.

Fromsoftware games usually bring out the versions of people that sweatily mash buttons, grip controllers until their hands go red, and scream silently into a pillow after an unbelievably close defeat at 2am in the morning. But on the other hand, Fromsoftware games also bring out the best in people.

Meet Redditor Esbidee who recently posted a clip of their PvP shenanigans, which usually involves stacking several debuffs, taunting foes with an ultra-cool whip, and then getting one-shotted into oblivion. Esbidee writes that they “like to give hosts the satisfaction of unexpectedly hitting over 2,000 damage on an invader (if they can hit me!)

Charitable? Mad? Both? “It’s an acquired taste,” is how the player puts it. Regardless, seeing the satisfying kills played out while ‘Oh Yeah’ by Yello runs in the background is just pure entertainment. To make things even more satisfying for opponents (not that the player is opposing anything), Esbidee also seems to have an unreal health pool, probably due to really high vigor and Erdtree favors.

Elden Ring became a smash hit last year, but players are still finding ways to spruce up one of the best open worlds with their own unique antics. One saxophonist recently completed a no-hit run using - you guessed it - an actual saxophone. As impressive as that sounds, it doesn’t compare to the pet goldfish that’s been running through some super tough bosses.

