EA set to fund and publish game from Assassin’s Creed actor’s studio

EA Originals will fund and publish the first game from Silver Rain Games, the studio set up by Assassin’s Creed actor Abubakar Salim.

The studio, which was set up in 2019, is currently at work on its unannounced game, and EA said in a statement that it’ll also be providing “guidance and support in the team’s journey to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry.”

We’re excited to welcome @SilverRainGames to our EA Originals family! With visionaries Abubakar Salim and Melissa Philips, we’ll be creating a game that is bold and innovative for all to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/bPGVJ5wvpNMarch 11, 2021 See more

While we don’t know what type of game Silver Rain Games is currently working on, the studio has quickly grown, with 20 team members now working for it. Salim, who played Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, said: "We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

According to the studio’s site, the developer is working to create experiences “with the intention of welcoming new audiences to the games industry. We value flexibility and aim to create a safe space for our team to explore and find their role within the game industry of today.”

Head of the studio Melissa Phillips also said in a statement: "We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together. I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

EA Originals is EA’s indie-focused arm, which in recent years has published games such as Sea of Solitude, A Way Out, and Unravel. You’ll be seeing more of their output soon as well, when the colorful relationship-saver It Takes Two launches on March 26.

Of course, there’s no date yet on Silver Rain Games’ first title, but we’re excited to see what the team is working on.

For more on what to expect from this year, check out our new games 2021 guide.