EA says goodbye to Origin and rolls out a new PC platform

EA is saying goodbye to its Origin PC launcher in favor of a new "faster, more reliable, and more streamlined" platform called EA App.

As announced by EA on October 6, its long-running PC platform Origin will soon be a thing of the past. It's been a long 11 years since the EA-dedicated app was launched but it will soon be replaced with a shiny new version simply called 'EA App'. According to the blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news, EA App will be "a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience."

Previously in open beta, EA App will soon replace Origin and will be where everyone can access their favorite EA games such as The Sims 4 , Battlefield 2042 , Apex Legends , and more. The post reveals: "With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you’re looking for and discover your new favorite games."

EA App will apparently support automatic game downloads and background updates so "you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are." As well as this, the new app will connect your EA account to other platforms and services (eg: Steam, Xbox, Playstation, etc.) so that you can jump in and play with your friends no matter what platform they're on.

If you're already worried about moving from Origin to EA App, you really don't need to be. As EA says in its own post: "We’ve worked hard to make the transition to the EA app as simple as possible." By the time invites for the new platform have been sent out, all of the games and content you've installed via Origin will have moved over to the new app. Local and Cloud saves as well as friends lists will also be making the jump over to EA App.