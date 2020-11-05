EA details next-gen enhancements for Star Wars: Squadrons, Apex Legends, Sims 4, and more

The next console generation is right around the corner, and EA has announced next-gen enhancements for its most recent roster of games. The games slated to be improved include the likes of sports titles like NHL 21 and Madden NFL 21, as well as other EA titles such as The Sims 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons.

These improvements also mean that, due to backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X , existing EA games from the current console generation will run better when used on the next-gen systems. Versions of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 that have been optimized for the new consoles will both debut on December 4, with the ability to bring forward progress from Ultimate Team on both games. Madden NFL 21 will also allow players to bring forward progress from both of its franchise modes as well as The Yard.

For Apex Legends, players can look forward to an improved resolution of 1440p, with more enhancements on the way next year. EA Sports titles, on the other hand, will run as they will on current-gen consoles, but players will get improvements in frame rates and loading times that should improve the overall gaming experience. These titles include NHL 21, FIFA 21, UFC 4, and Madden NFL 21. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit will also run as if on a current-gen console.

The Sims 4 will also benefit from improved frame rates and load times, and the base game and all of its expansions carry forward to the next-gen console release. Star Wars: Squadrons will have the same frame rate as it's current generation counterpart, but it will have improved lighting.

Overall, players can look forward to a visually enhanced experience when playing current-gen EA games on the next generation of consoles. Gamers can expect to enjoy these features when the Xbox Series X drops on November 10, and the PS5 on November 12.

