EA is making a single-player Black Panther game with Halo and God of War talent

EA has spun up a new studio to create a Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel.

EA has just announced the new studio along with the upcoming game earlier today, on July 10. The studio is called Cliffhanger Games, and it's based in Seattle, made up of veterans of Monolith Productions, the developer which previously made both Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. There are also veterans from God of War, Halo, Call of Duty, and more on the dev team.

The new Black Panther game is being overseen by Kevin Stephens, who also had a leading role on the Middle-earth games. "We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," Stephens says in a press release.

"Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do," the veteran developer concludes. EA has revealed little else about the Black Panther game itself right now, aside from the fact that it's being developed in collaboration with Marvel.

This is pretty much the standard for Marvel character-oriented games. Marvel has worked closely with developer Insomniac over the years to make the Marvel's Spider-Man games, and will probably be collaborating with the studio again on Marvel's Wolverine, which is still currently in development at Insomniac.

The press release from EA mentions that Cliffhanger will be building its team over the "next few years," so it'll likely be a good while before we see anything of the new Black Panther game.

