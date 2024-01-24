Dystopika is a chill city-builder where you can create the cyberpunk cityscape of your dreams

Dystopika is an upcoming chill cyberpunk city-builder which promises no stress or goals - just you and your imagination.

Dystopika was announced yesterday, January 23, via the debut trailer just below. Despite being billed as a "dark city sandbox," the game looks decidedly more chill than its murky aesthetic - you're free to do whatever you want, entirely in your own time.

The trailer above shows the player is allowed to create free-standing monolithic towers and plant them wherever they want, turning them and customizing them to create the city of their dreams. There's even the option to adjust the environment however you want, so if LA out of Blade Runner 2049 is more your vibe, go for it.

The city-builder looks capable of creating cyberpunk cities from the likes of Ghost in the Shell or Akira. Only, you know, without all the murder and social strife, I can only assume, given Dystopika is being marketed as a far more chill and relaxing experience than other city-builders.

There's no management element to this city-builder, like you might find with other games like Frostpunk or Cities: Skylines 2. You're quite literally just free to do whatever you want, whenever you want, and since there's no overarching goal in Dystopika, you can take all the time you want.

Currently, Dystopika is set to release in 2024, according to its Steam page, and it appears only a PC release is on the cards. Keep an eye on developer Voids Within's Twitch channel for any future broadcast about the new game.

