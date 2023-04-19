Dying Light 3 poll asks who you'd like to play in a new game

A Techland lead is putting out feelers about a potential Dying Light 3.

As first reported by Eurogamer (opens in new tab) earlier today on April 19, Dying Light franchise lead Tymon Smektała took to Twitter to ask fans how they'd feel about a potential third game. Specifically, Smektała asks fans if they'd rather the protagonist of a Dying Light 3 be a plain old survivor, Nightrunner, Pilgrim, or GRE Agent turned good.

DISCLAIMER: This is not Dying Light 3 announcement :)But - we were chatting today overseeing last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!), and we couldn't agree... ...so please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a "profession"):April 17, 2023 See more

It's obvious to note that this isn't confirmation of Dying Light 3 being in the works in any way. Smektała's tweet begins with this very statement from the outset, and you'd think that if Dying Light 3 was in active development at Techland, the studio would have already settled on a protagonist for the new sequel.

Smektała hasn't provided any additional information on his stance towards a Dying Light 3 since this tweet. The final result in the poll saw the 'GRE Agent turned good' option take the crown, followed relatively closely behind by the 'Just a Survivor' option, which is pretty much the protagonist from the original Dying Light.

Dying Light 2 is still in active development at Techland, with a transmog system and overhauled combat set to roll out this month in April. Additionally, the studio is even developing a brand new IP, which is going to take a hell of a lot of time and resources to bring to fruition alongside Dying Light 2's ongoing DLC. In other words, even if Dying Light 3 is real, don't expect to see anything of it for a good few years.

