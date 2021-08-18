Dying Light 2 showcasing parkour gameplay at Gamescom 2021

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will showcase brand new parkour gameplay at Gamescom 2021 next week.

Earlier today, Dying Light 2: Stay Human developer Techland announced that it will be showcasing brand new gameplay and revealing new information about the horror sequel later this month. The presentation will take place during Gamescom 2021 on August 26, at approximately 11:00 PT/14:00 ET/19:00 BST.

As for what the showcase itself is going to contain, it'll unveil brand new parkour-based gameplay for Dying Light 2. Parkour and movement are important features of the Dying Light games, as the player scrambles and jumps across rooftops and other urban scenery to escape their undead and human pursuers alike.

For the showing during Gamescom, Dying Light 2 lead game designer Tymon Smektała will be presenting in partnership with IGN. Smektała will be taking us through the new parkour gameplay, as well as revealing new information surrounding combat, and topping it all off with a brand new gameplay trailer for Techland's sequel.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to launch later this year, arriving on December 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Although the sequel is targeting 4K visuals and 60FPS gameplay on PC and new-gen consoles, it'll potentially go beyond the 60FPS benchmark on the PC and Xbox Series X side of things, thanks to utilizing new VRR technology.

For more on Techland's horror sequel, head over to our exclusive Dying Light 2 interview for detailed info on the enemies and stages of infection.