Dying Light 2 finally adds an ability first promised in a 2018 trailer

Dying Light 2 is making good on one of the missing features from its pre-release trailers as part of a major update with some huge gameplay and visual tweaks.

In Dying Light 2's E3 2018 gameplay trailer, we saw a player stick a knife in a billboard and gently slide down to the ground. Now, in the Good Night Good Luck update, that ability is finally in the actual game, five years after that trailer and over a year after Dying Light 2's release. That trailer also promised a robust faction system with a multitude of organic, unpredictable in-world consequences for your narrative actions, which this patch has not added.

The patch does, however, offer a broad rework of the game's parkour, including less floaty animations and more robust momentum systems. A new 'physical' parkour option can be toggled in the menu and is "specifically designed to cater to seasoned veterans of Dying Light 1." This disables many of the assists that would sort of 'magnetize' you to platforming objects, giving you greater control over your character.

There've also been some big changes to nighttime, making the nights darker and more dangerous. You'll now find advanced volatile zombies on the previously safe rooftops, and new flashlight rendering combined with the darker visuals are intended to give everything a "heavy, almost horror-like feel."

On top of that, there's also a new color grading option called 'Harran Sunset,' which is intended to bring the game's visuals more in line with the original Dying Light. Hardcore fans of the original had long wished that the sequel matched Dying Light 1's grittier, less colorful visuals, and now they've got an option to do just that.

You can see the full patch notes at the official site. The Good Night Good Luck update is available across all platforms now.

