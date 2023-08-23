Dust Fleet, a real-time tactics and strategy game where you manage your very own intergalactic spaceship battalion, is out now on Steam.

As part of Future Games Show, indie publisher Freedom Games gave us a taster of their upcoming titles, among them one that's just launched on PC platforms. Dust Fleet sees us taking control of a host of spacecraft, guiding troops on a mission through the dust belt in this futuristic imagining of the 24th century. With space colonization having rendered Earth obsolete, fleets like these are needed to scour the galaxy for resources to sustain humanity's life among the stars – and to fight back against the enemies that threaten it.

According to the game's Steam page, Dust Fleet lets you "customize each individual ship using a detailed designer." If the sound of that is ringing those Starfield bells in your head, too, you're not alone; we're already excited to build our home from home in outer space, and in contrast, Dust Fleet seeks to turn those homes into all-out weapons.

In the montage reel screened during tonight's showcase, Freedom Games treated us to a sneak peek at what its ship customization menus look like. From selecting hull types to turrets, support styles, and more, Dust Fleet's designer allows us to tailor each ship to our tactical combat needs. It seems we will be able to choose an archetype from a list before adding our own tweaks, making for a unique space fleet that can be tailored to your own playstyle.

If real-time strategy and sci-fi shooters are your thing, check out Dust Fleet on Steam and Epic Games.

