Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set - here's everything you need to know

Christmas may be in the rear-view mirror, but D&D players are getting a late present anyway via the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set. Pulling together older books to go with a brand-new one that features improved player options and spruced-up monsters, it's positioning itself as the next logical step once you've gotten your teeth into the game's core rules.

If you've got questions, don't worry - this collection is a bit confusing. Do you actually need these Dungeons and Dragons books ? Are they available anywhere else? And is this pack worth the money? Buckle up, because we're digging into the answers here with a lowdown on the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set.

D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set - details

What is the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set? The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set is designed for those who want to take the hobby further or add special editions to their collection. It launches at the end of January 2022 and includes three D&D rulebooks in total: Xanathar's Guide to Everything (with bonus class rules), Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (offering tips on personalising your character), and Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse. The first two were released separately over the last few years, but Monsters of the Multiverse is an all-new product that combines - and updates - rules, player races, and creatures from other books. Basically, it's the real draw of this collection and won't be available by itself until May.

Monsters of the Multiverse (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) Bringing together 33 improved player races and more than 250 monsters from numerous books, Monsters of the Multiverse is a one-stop shop for all that info.

Each of these books is fitted with a shiny foil effect that isn't present on standard editions, and they come with a stylised slipcase to keep them in as well. Rounding out the package is a new Dungeon Master's screen, bearing artwork on one side and all the stats you need quick access to during a game on the other.

While it looks a little different, the same is true of the alternate edition that will be available from local brick-and-mortar stores - you're still getting the three books, a slipcase, and a DM screen.

You can see everything that's included in the standard D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set below.

No matter which version you get, the team behind the set explained that these books will be forward-compatible with the next edition of D&D during our preview in January. That means you don't need to worry about them becoming obsolete in a few years' time.

How much does it cost?

The Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set will set you back $165.95 in the USA and £142.99 in the UK. While that may seem steep, bear in mind that there are certain perks on offer. Namely, you're getting special foil covers, a display slipcase, and a unique DM screen for your games.

As for the alternate editions (which are exactly the same price), you're paying for unique designs that are exclusive to this pack - you won't be able to find them anywhere else.

When is it coming out?

The Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set arrives on January 25, 2022. It'll be available from all the usual suspects, including Amazon or Barnes and Noble in the USA and Amazon in the UK. Fans across the pond will find it at high street retailer Waterstones, too.

Bear in mind that the alternate edition is an in-store exclusive

However, the alternate edition will only be found in-store with your local brick-and-mortar shop. While they may turn up online (we've seen them at the likes of Wayland Games UK before), it isn't something we'd suggest relying on.

Is the Rules Expansion Gift Set worth it?

Is the D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set worth the money? Should you buy the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set? Well, it depends. If you don't have either Tasha's Cauldron or Xanathar's Guide, it's worth considering these special editions. They come in a cool slipcase that'll look good on display, and the alternate covers are unique to this deal - you won't find them anywhere else. However, if you already have both of the above and just want the updated player races in Monsters of the Multiverse, it's not worth jumping the gun just yet. That book will get a separate release in May, so you're better off waiting a few months if you're not desperate for the foil covers of the collected pack.

In addition, it's worth pointing out that buying all three of these books separately at full price would cost almost the same amount. Consequently, getting a Dungeon Master's screen, foil covers, and a slipcase thrown in is pretty neat.

Rules Expansion Gift Set - alternate covers

Like all D&D books, the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set is available with alternate covers for exactly the same price. These are designed in the same cohesive style and sport artwork you won't find elsewhere. More importantly, they won't be reprinted after selling out - if you miss them, they're gone for good.

Take a look at the full covers, Dungeon Master Screen, and slipcase below.

Just bear in mind that the alternate edition is an in-store exclusive, meaning you'll need to buy it through a brick-and-mortar shop. Some websites may end up selling it online (it's happened before), but these offers will be few and far between. The price may also be inflated, so tread carefully.

D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set - deals

