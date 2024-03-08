The Dune posters spoil both movies thanks to an easily missed detail

A Dune fan has spotted a fascinating detail about the posters for both movies – and it's something that spoils a major part of the plot. Naturally, that means we'll be getting into spoilers below, so look away now if you're not up to speed on Dune: Part Two.

Look closely at the main posters for both Dune films, and you'll notice something strange – all the characters who die are grouped together, as one fan on Reddit first noticed.

In the poster for the first Dune movie, Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster's Dr. Kynes are all together on the right side of the poster – and all three characters are killed in the film.

As for Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha, Dave Bautista's Beast Rabban, Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Harkonnen, and Souheila Yacoub's Shishakli are all clustered together on the poster, and – you guessed it – all of them perish, too.

This could be a total coincidence, or it could be a neat little Easter egg tucked into the marketing. Either way, it's a pretty cool detail.

Dune 2 is in theaters now, and it follows the next chapter in Paul Atreides's struggle against House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul, with Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson also among those reprising their roles. Newcomers include Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

