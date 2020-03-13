Dreams is testing out a way for users to export and sell their creations

Dreams is all about making whatever you want, and soon that could even include money.

The developers of Dreams have said that they want to put as few restrictions on creators as possible (within good taste, anyway), with plans that include making and selling your own games outside of Dreams . Still, it's been a bit murky on how you can take your own Dreams creations and use them for your own business purposes.

"We’ve had lots of questions from creators about using Dreams for viable business opportunities off PlayStation such as concept artwork. We welcome and encourage creators to do this, but it’s new territory for us," Media Molecule explains in a new post on Dreams' official site . "We’ve been busy behind the scenes mapping out how we can make it easier for creators to do this in the future. We are kicking this off with a beta evaluation, where creators can submit an application to use Dreams for a specific project."

You can find the beta evaluation form here : note that it's currently only open to Dreams creators who were active during the game's early access period, you'll need to outline your plans for the project and show your previous experience creating in Dreams, and you must agree to give Media Molecule regular feedback about the process.

Media Molecule explained in a followup Tweet that this beta will only allow for projects that can be exported from Dreams using its current tools: concept art, short films, music videos, albums, and so on. The vision of letting people build their own games in Dreams then sell them wherever they like lives on, but Media Molecule is trying to keep it simple during these early stages.

Even without joining the program, Media Molecule says you still own all the IP rights for any original content you make in Dreams - that isn't going to change. The tricky part is getting it out of Dreams.