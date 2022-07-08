Dreamer makes her mainstream DC Universe debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13

CW Arrowverse character Dreamer is about to make her mainstream DC comics debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, and she's bringing Nicole Maines, the actor who portrayed Dreamer on CW's Supergirl show, with her. And now, DC has released a preview of interior pages from the issue.

Maines, who previously wrote a story starring Dreamer in the DC Pride 2022 one-shot and who will also write a solo Dreamer graphic novel, will co-write Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 alongside regular series writer Tom Taylor, with the title's regular artist Clayton Henry providing art.

Dreamer is Nia Nal, an alien superhero who is also the ancestor of the hero Dream Girl from the Legion of Super-Heroes, an expansive team of heroes from many different worlds who exist in the 31st century, and who have adventured alongside Jon Kent when he was still going by the moniker 'Superboy.'

Here's the gallery of pages and covers from Superman: Son of Kal-El #13:

In Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, Jon Kent and his boyfriend, journalist Jay Nakamura, team up with Dreamer after she has a premonition about superheroes in the DC Universe. Considering many of the top heroes of the DC Universe are currently dead in the Dark Crisis event, whatever she's dreaming of must be pretty bad.

Dreamer's dark premonition also seems to involve both Lex Luthor, Superman's traditional arch enemy, and Henry Bendix, who has been butting heads with Jon Kent for some time now - or, as DC describes Luthor and Bendix, "a pair of old capitalists who have literally weaponized trampling on human rights."

Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 goes one sale July 12.

Dreamer is one of the most prominent trans superhero characters.