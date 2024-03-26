Dragon's Dogma 2 players pray for more enemy variety in the RPG after fighting a million of the same wolves, Saurians, and god-forsaken goblins

Dragon's Dogma 2 players aren't impressed by the enemy variety in the RPG and feel let down by the promises its developer made before release.

It's been four days since Dragon's Dogma 2 was released, and it hasn't had the smoothest of starts. Fans have felt frustrated with the Capcom title several times —mostly due to the microtransactions and performance issues—and now players have turned their attention to the RPG's enemy variety.

As spotted in the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, several players are disappointed by the sequel's lack of different enemies. For example, the post below sees one user asking other community members, "Can we all agree the game is lacking enemy variety?" along with a meme featuring director Hideaki Itsuno.

Many others have also shared their complaints in the replies. "It's not even the lack of enemies that's the issue; it's the fact that it's the same enemies we've been fighting for the past 12 years! So we're already getting fatigued from fighting them," one Reddit user has pointed out. "If the game had the same number of monsters but they were all completely different, then we wouldn't be complaining at all now."

"I actually don't mind the same enemies," another responds, "what bothers me a bit is their placement." The same user then explains how in the first Dragon's Dogma game, things felt like they were planned better (eg: where the Saurians and Harpies could be found) "but now it seems they are just everywhere/randomly together."

A different user in the subreddit has brought up comments the developers made before Dragon's Dogma 2's release. In an interview with IGN , Itsuno and lead game designer Kento Kinoshita discussed the enemies, specifically Sphinx, and said: "There are a lot of other large monsters like that too" and that the team has gone "all-out" in terms of enemy design. In a different interview, with RPG Site , the director also said: "We have many monsters that we haven't announced yet."

It seems Itsuno's comments haven't met some players' expectations. "People talk about performance, microtransactions, etc, etc... I personally think that time will reveal that lack in enemies variety is the greatest offender of this game," a different Reddit user said under the post above.

"I love the game overall, but I agree with this. If you told me Goblins, Saurians, and Harpies were Apex animals that ate everyone else, I'd agree given how they're such a common animal variant," another fan adds.

In more positive news, Dragon's Dogma 2's first patch is expected soon.