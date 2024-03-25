Dragon's Dogma 2 players are getting absolutely roasted by the very Pawns that are supposed to be helping them

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are getting absolutely roasted by their Pawns but are still discovering fascinating details relating to their companions.

Pawns are a huge feature of Dragon's Dogma 2, just like they were in the original dark fantasy RPG - they follow the Arisen around, aid them in combat, and guide them to particular quest objectives. This time around, though, it turns out the Pawns can quietly roast the player character, or their original master, in Capcom's sequel, leading to some pretty hilarious moments.

Just below, for example, one player is pretty upset that their Pawn remarked on their party, which consists of only male characters. "I wonder if this speaks to the Arisen's preference?" the Pawn in question hypothesizes, shortly before the player requested a refund of their copy of Dragon's Dogma 2.

pic.twitter.com/O70MJ085uhMarch 24, 2024 See more

Elsewhere, it's been noted that Pawns can gossip about thirsty Dragon's Dogma 2 players. "The private quarters of one Arisen I served had many a visitor" is a line that can be heard by Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 at various points, which is a severe burn for the Pawn's original master. I wonder what they would think of their Pawn blabbing away like that.

Despite all the rinsing, there's some surprising features for Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. In the tweet below, one player shows that another Arisen's Pawn can remark that their master hasn't yet discovered a treasure chest in the new player's world, so they'll try and remember to tell their Arisen about the chest when they head back to their own world.

WHAT? tell me why I was out exploring at night on #DragonsDogma2 and found a treasure chest and the Pawn I hired told me that his master aka the player who created him didn't even find it yet, just WOW! 🤯🤯🤯This game sets a new bar for player & AI interaction, current GOTY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1iDl8qrgJmMarch 25, 2024 See more

In fact, the inverse of this can also happen in Capcom's game. A Pawn can actually remark that there's a chest nearby that they previously discovered in another world, which is pretty helpful to the Arisen they're following at the time. The Pawns can function as weird metal detectors for chests, if you're willing to hear them out and follow them for a bit.

Back before the game launched, we heard how Dragon's Dogma 2 devs had gone whatever they could to make Pawns stop repeating themselves. Pawns were sort of infamous for banding back the same few voice lines back in the original game, and despite Capcom's efforts, there's still a few lines in particular that get repeated throughout the new game. But hey, we still love our Pawns.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide for a look at the best classes you can wield for your Arisen and main Pawn.