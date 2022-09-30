Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could have ditched Thedas as we know it – I'm so glad it didn't

Dragon Age has always excelled in world-building. Through rich lore, storytelling, and attention to detail, BioWare has spent over a decade establishing the setting of Thedas – with Dragon Age: Origins providing us with our first taste of the fantasy landscape back in 2010. Each iteration of the series has painted a more complete picture by taking us to new locations and introducing us to fresh faces and stories. It's why, in part, I'm so excited to know the studio will be bringing us back to Thedas, to pick up where Dragon Age: Inquisition left off almost nine years ago, with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

After all, we don't often get the chance to return to a setting with such a storied history – one which, while potentially intimidating for newcomers, is designed to welcome seasoned players and fresh faces alike; something BioWare reiterated in a recent official blog post update . Striking that balance between old and new can't be easy, and I can't wait to see how BioWare continues to build on the extensive world and draw in players of all levels of experience into the story of Dreadwolf.

Familiar and new

(Image credit: EA/BioWare)

Read more (Image credit: BioWare) Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has me all the more excited about the return of Solas

Given that the setting is so ripe for storytelling and discovery, there are any number of directions the Dragon Age series could go in. BioWare's other beloved franchise Mass Effect, for example, took us 600 years into the future with Mass Effect Andromeda. While it still existed within the same timeline as the trilogy revolving around Shepard's story – with callbacks to the previous adventures – it took us in a new direction in another galaxy. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, on the other hand, feels more like a continuation that will hopefully address some of the questions left unanswered by Inquisition.

Unlike the Mass Effect series, though, Dragon Age hasn't focused on just one protagonist's story in previous outings. Dreadwolf will be introducing us to a new hero, which follows in the footsteps of the games that came before it. From being the Grey Warden in Origins, to Hawke in Dragon Age 2, and the Inquisitor in Inquisition, BioWare has offered us a slice of Dragon Age history in the shoes of different characters, and Dreadwolf looks set to do much the same. As the BioWare blog reads, each protagonist "marked their legacy in the annals of history, but time marches forward and the age of these heroes cannot last forever. As a friend of ours once said, ' it's time for a new hero '. We don't yet know what our role will be in the upcoming adventure, but just knowing we'll be seeing a familiar world from a new perspective is both exciting as a long-time player and encouraging for newcomers. You don't necessarily need to be clued up on the past to pick up a story as told through the eyes of a new character.

Bridging a gap

(Image credit: EA)

Narrative editor Ryan Cormier touched on the fact that we'll be returning to Thedas in the blog post, which affords a sense of familiarity for long-time fans. When speaking of the approach to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf's story, Cormier said: "Unlike the vast galaxies we explore in our other franchises, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf returns us to Thedas, where we can revisit friends and places that are familiar. Some fans haven’t spent time with Dragon Age since the 2014 release of Inquisition, while others have read every comic and story published since. Others never played a Dragon Age game at all and have no idea who the bald guy is (he’s Solas). It’s a varied audience, and development for Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our returning fans and welcome new ones."

When the official title for Dragon Age 4 was revealed with Solas' Dreadwolf moniker, it was beyond exciting for long-time fans. The name holds with it so many implications about the direction of the story, especially when you consider it following on from the events of the ending of the Dragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser DLC. But for those who aren't familiar with Solas or The Dread Wolf, BioWare was also quick to assure readers that the future antagonist will introduce himself properly "when the time is right".

The blog post also gave us a look at codex entries, which have always been a feature of the series. As you go about your adventures, you can come across books, notes, and more that give you further insight into the lore, beliefs, and history of Thedas. With such a feature returning to give players added knowledge and a sense of depth if they wish to read it, the codex entries are themselves a great way of bridging a gap for new players who want the chance to get a better understanding of the setting, while also rewarding veteran fans with nods to aspects of the world we've heard about or perhaps even seen before.

"It’s been eight years since our last DA game came out," senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty says in the blog. "I've seen a lot of adults fondly reminiscing about how they played it as teens! Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played DA:I years ago, can also get into."

Over the years, I've fallen in love with Thedas, and I can't wait to return once again in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. With the arrival of a new hero, long-time players will (hopefully) have the chance to see new sides of a setting we've come to know so well – and newcomers can dive straight in and experience BioWare's world for the first time. It must be quite the challenge to deliver a story that's approachable for both parties, but I can't wait to see how BioWare tries to do exactly that.

Looking ahead to more exciting upcoming releases with our round up of new games for 2022. Or, if you're a fan of BioWare's space-faring RPG, be sure to check out our guide to everything we know so far about Mass Effect 5.