Doyle Dormammu confronts his evil dad in Strange Academy Finals #4

Marvel's Strange Academy school for magically inclined youngsters may have taken a hiatus with the death of its headmaster, Doctor Strange, but now the school is back with Strange Academy Finals, a relaunched title that moves the students forward in their studies while opening up the school to new challenges and threats.

Case in point, Strange Academy Finals #4, in which Doyle Dormammu, son of Doctor Strange's arch enemy Dormammu (as you might have guessed by his name) finally comes face-to-face with his father for the first time ever on the page.

They also come face-to-face on the newly revealed cover of Strange Academy Finals #4 from series artist Humberto Ramos, which Newsarama can officially unveil, seen right here.

But that's not all the issue has to offer.

"The endgame has begun. Emily Bright has taken her steps, chosen her allies and made her plans," reads Marvel's solicitation text for Strange Academy Finals #4. "It’s time to take down Strange Academy. Can you blame her?"

Who is Emily Bright? She's another former student at Strange Academy. In the title's initial volume, which launched in 2020, Emily forms a relationship with Doyle Dormammu that eventually goes south, leading the pair to not just break up but to become enemies.

Now, in Strange Academy Finals, Emily has returned as something of a villain for the school, as shown in her plans to "take down" the magical school.

Strange Academy Finals #4 goes on sale January 18.

