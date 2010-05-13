Download Portal for the lowest price ever...

Portal is making its Mac debut at the fairly low asking price of... NOTHING! For no other reason than that they're Vavle, Portal is up for grabs on PC and Mac, FREE OF CHARGE , from now until May 24th. We've long since grown tired of singing Portal's praises, not to mentionjokes about cakes that bear false witness, but seriously, you DO NOT have an excuse for not playing Portal anymore!

Click that goddamned button below, and don't you dare stop refreshing that page until you get your copy of one of the greatest games of the last decade!

UPDATE: The page is getting hammered right now, but you can bypass it by heading here or download it directly through your Steam client. GO! NOW! FREEEEEE!

May 12, 2010