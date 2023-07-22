Doom meets D&D in this turn-based RPG, and I'm living for it

With the demon lord Leinad and his army poised to wreak havoc on the world once again, the seal of their dark and ancient maze broken, a party of adventurers gathers to stop the reincarnation.

This is the brutal, retro dungeon RPG Demon Lord Reincarnation. Released on July 19, the game sets an impeccable atmosphere with its uncannily creepy, monochrome pixel encounters and Doom style 3D environments, which if you're not careful in navigating could lead you and your party to a terrifying end.

You build a team of adventurers and watch them grow stronger as you venture through the maze in search of the demon lord. On your way, you uncover chests filled with mysterious potion vials, and fight giant scorpions or creepy smiley boys that are giving me serious Attack on Titan heebie-jeebies.

Demon lord reincarnation's 3D dungeon crawling. (Image credit: Graverobber Foundation)

The game comes from the twisted machinations of the Graverobber Foundation team, whose goal is "Injecting new ideas into Dungeon RPGs, one line at a time."

My favorite thing about it, though, is the fact the devs crowd sourced a bunch of names from their fans. While the process has resulted in some great variation in the names of characters in the game—such as Trevor the mage—the devs admit "quite a few names were filtered since they didn't feel fitting for the game world."

I wonder how many versions of Ima Weiner they had to sieve through, or NPC McNPC Face.

Demon lord reincarnation's Trevor the Mage. (Image credit: Graverobber Foundation)

For those upset that their name didn't get on the list, the devs have made it clear they're looking into allowing players to add custom names to the game via "a simple modding solution, if there's demand for an option like this."

76% positive reviews ain't bad against the masses of dungeon crawlers out there, so it might be worth grabbing the introductory offer on Steam right now; it's 10% off until July 26.

The real question is this: do you "dare to descend?"