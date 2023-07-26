Don't let these 10 extremely well-hidden gems in the Steam Stealth Fest sneak by

Valve launched Steam Stealth Fest with appropriate quiet earlier this week, so you've got until Monday, July 31 at 10am PT / 1pm ET to grab some sneaky deals.

Stealth is in some way present in a lot of modern games that are generally better known for their action or roleplaying, so the Steam Stealth Fest selection is consequently extremely broad. There are a ton of heavy-hitters available on the cheap, so let's get those out of the way. You can't hardly go wrong with Dishonored, Metal Gear, Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, various Tom Clancy works, Hitman, Metro, Deus Ex, Prey, Deathloop, Batman: Arkham, Wolfenstein, Thief – the list goes on.

With this being such a specific but simultaneously broad sale, I wanted to put a spotlight on some lesser-known stealth games that are also extremely cheap and highly rated. An honorable mention goes to Void Bastards, the BioShock-esque FPS roguelike which was the entire reason I spotted this Steam festival to begin with.