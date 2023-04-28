It’s a bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off for them. Yep, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story – the 2004 cult comedy classic starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn as warring gym owners – is getting a sequel.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Vince Vaughn is attached to star in the release, which is currently undated and untitled. It’s set to “continue the story of Vaughn’s prize-winning gym owner”, with The Binge’s Jordan VanDina penning the script – based on an idea from Vaughn.

No word yet on if the likes of Stiller will also return for the sequel. Co-star Justin Long revealed back in 2022 that plans were in motion to convince the actor to return.

Long told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab): "I think Ben is a little… trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much."

"Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea," he continued. "It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is. I know Ben loves Dodgeball and loves that character. I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing."

Average Joe’s, then, could face another dodgeball-shaped dilemma. If that’s the case, we might need to brush up on our five Ds (dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge, in case you had forgotten).

Vaughn, meanwhile, is next slated to voice a character in If, directed by John Krasinski. The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell, and Matt Damon, is set for release on May 24, 2024. For more on what else is hitting cinemas, check out our movie release dates calendar.