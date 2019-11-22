Doctor Who showrunner on season 12 premiere: "It’s the biggest episode we’ve done"

Doctor Who is looking to up the ante for its big return. According to showrunner Chris Chibnall, the season 12 premiere could be one of the biggest the show has ever done – and has also teased what else we can expect from the new series.

“It’s big, the first episode,” Chibnall revealed at a recent roundtable at which GamesRadar+ was present. “It’s the biggest episode we’ve done. It might be the biggest episode the show has done. Lots of action, lots of fun.”

While the season 12 premiere doesn’t yet have a release date, Chinball was also keen to stress that the show will “continue the ongoing journey” with the Thirteenth Doctor, played by a returning Jodie Whittaker. “We want to do big action-packed emotional, scary, funny stories and I think what we want to go up a level from last year,” he says.

Chibnall also outlined that there will be plenty there for both dyed-in-the-wool Whovians and those approaching the BBC series for the first time: “I think this year, here's the amazing world of Doctor Who and here's lots of treats; here's some new stuff, here's some old stuff. Let's see what you make of this. For ourselves, the ambition is: go up a level. I think we've done that.”

Despite Chibnall and the cast keeping story details under wraps, we now know two of the names that will be joining them. British national treasures Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry will both appear in the premiere.

Doctor Who will return in early 2020.

