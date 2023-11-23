BBC releases first Doctor Who footage of Ncuti Gatwa in the strangest way

The BBC is paying homage to Doctor Who Day in style by sharing never-before-seen footage of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, projected into the sky.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the hit sci-fi series, the studio has set up a special water-based projection over Cardiff Bay in Wales featuring signature lines such as "The Doctor will be exterminated" and "You will be deleted," as well as appearances from Daleks and the first footage of the newest Doctor played by Gatwa. Watch the full clip of the attraction below.

Happy Doctor Who Day! Celebrating 60 years of the hit sci-fi series with a special water-based projection in Cardiff Bay 🥳️🌊⏰ Tonight until Saturday, every half hour between 5.30pm and 9.30pm#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/anUnIgaGt5November 23, 2023 See more

The projection in Cardiff, Wales will run every half hour between 5.30pm and 9.30pm (GMT) until Saturday, November 25.

That’s not the only way the BBC is commemorating six decades of the Doctor. The studio has welcomed back David Tennant as the Doctor and sidekick Catherine Tate as Donna Noble for three brand new 60th anniversary special episodes. The episodes titled Star Beast, The Wild Blue Yonder, and The Giggle will premiere on BBC One over three consecutive weekends and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus.

In addition, the BBC has added the entire 800-plus episode catalog on iPlayer, which includes everything from spin-offs, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews. This should be enough to satisfy Who fans until Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa gets the key to the TARDIS and makes his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in 2024.

The Star Beast, the first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, premieres on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus on November 25. For more check out our Doctor Who specials release schedule.