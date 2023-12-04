Russell T Davies shares emotional tribute to Bernard Cribbins after the actor's last Doctor Who appearance

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies paid tribute to the late Bernard Cribbins, who made his final posthumous appearance in the show in the most recent episode, Wild Blue Yonder.

"Farewell, old soldier. That's goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard. Wilf is mentioned in dispatches next week, all safe and sound, don't worry, but that's the only scene Bernard was able to film," Davies wrote on Instagram , alongside a photo of Cribbins with co-stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

"We had a wonderful time! We'd never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said, 'Let me see the script.' We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all. A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever. Then the shoot in Camden – you can see in Unleashed and read in next week's DWM how much he enjoyed that. And then... we had a little more written, but it wasn't to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best, and stepped away. Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you."

Cribbins played Donna (Tate)'s grandfather Wilf between 2007 and 2010 and returned for Wild Blue Yonder, one of three special episodes airing this year to mark Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. After the Doctor (Tennant) and Donna return from their latest adventure, they reunite with Wilf, who warns them of a new threat to Earth. That was the only scene Cribbins was able to film before he passed away in July 2022 at the age of 93.

