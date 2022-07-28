Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93

Bernard Cribbins has died, aged 93. The British actor had a career on stage and screen spanning seven decades, including memorable roles in Doctor Who and The Railway Children.

Cribbins’ death was confirmed by his agent, Gavin Barker Associates, in a statement recognizing his legacy. "He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat," the statement reads. "He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year. Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

Cribbins began work in the 1960s, becoming known for his novelty records and comedy films, including the Carry On series. In the 1970s, he transitioned to the big screen, playing Albert in The Railway Children and barman Felix Forsythe in Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy. He also appeared as a memorable hotel guest in the Fawlty Towers episode 'The Hotel Inspectors'. Other memorable screen appearances include the BBC series Jackanory, narrating The Wombles, and appearing in the children’s show Old Jack’s Boat.

Doctor Who was a huge part of Cribbins' career after he first appeared in the 1966 film Daleks’ Invasion Earth as Tom Campbell. Then in 2007, he returned to the TARDIS as Wilfred Mott, Donna Noble’s grandfather. His final on-screen role was as Albert in the 2018 comedy film Patrick.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a moving tribute to the actor on Instagram (opens in new tab): "He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, 'Children are calling me grandad in the street!' His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard. He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor."

Davies said he felt "lucky to have known him," adding: "Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."