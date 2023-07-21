Doctor Doom's X-Men, Nightcrawler's origin, and more from Marvel's SDCC X-Men panel

Marvel Comics' Designing the X-Men panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego introduced some new X-Men stories planned for the upcoming 'Fall of X' era, which will shake up the mutant status quo on the island nation of Krakoa, including two whole new teams of X-Men and a "definitive" origin story for a fan favorite mutant.

First up, there's X-Men Blue: Origins #1, a one-shot by writer Si Spurrier and artist Wilton Santos that tells the true origin of classic X-Man Nightcrawler.

"You think you know how the beloved blue devil came into this troubled world? You think you know the tale of his mendacious mamma Mystique? You don't!" reads Marvel's official description of X-Men Blue: Origins #1. "Mother and son reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever. A collector's item in the making."

The one-shot, which releases in November, also features a rare Marvel cover by artist Frances Manapul.

Marvel also previewed December's X-Men #29, which introduces the X-Men of Latveria, Doctor Doom's personal squad of Latverian mutants who are aiming to take the place of the Krakoan X-Men as the world's top mutant team.

"With the X-Men at their lowest point, yet another group has moved to claim their title…this one a band of patriotic Latverian mutants loyal only to the great and terrible Doctor Doom!" explains Marvel's official description.

"Beloved and celebrated by the nation they are bound to protect, this is one squad of X-Men for whom the Fall of X has given way to glorious summer."

And finally, Marvel foreshadowed another new X-team with a teaser simply reading "Who are the new X-Men?"

Though the publisher hasn't released any other info about who these new X-Men are, Marvel promises the team will get an early appearance in November before fully debuting in 2024.

Will these be brand new characters, or a new team of heroes we know? The font used in the teaser is reminiscent of the font used to celebrate the X-Men's 35th anniversary in 1998, which included the introduction of a whole new team of X-Men who were created by Cerebro.

Is that relevant? Who knows, but the timing of the new team's introduction could also indicate the rebuilding of the team after 'Fall of X' wreaks havoc on the mutant status quo.

