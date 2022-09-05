Disney Dreamlight Valley release time - here's when the magical life sim unlocks

The Disney Dreamlight Valley release time has finally been revealed by the game’s developer ahead of its September 6 release date.

If you’re desperately waiting to start your new life in the upcoming magical sim Disney Dreamlight Valley , don’t worry - we’re on the home stretch now. The game’s developer Gameloft has officially revealed what time exactly fans can purchase, pre-load, and launch the upcoming game depending on where you are in the world.

According to the very handy table shared to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account (opens in new tab), those wanting to pick up the game on PlayStation, the Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic can do so at a variety of times over the next 24 hours. Find out exactly when you can get started with Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley release time

The Americas / Europe & Middle East / Asia & Oceania:

Steam (Purchase): September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST

September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST Epic Games Store (Pre-load): September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST

September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST Microsoft Store (Pre-load): Available now everywhere

September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST Xbox (Pre-load): Available now everywhere

September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST Nintendo Switch (Pre-load): Available now everywhere

September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST PlayStation (Purchase): September 6 - 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 1PM UTC / 3PM CEST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST

If you are only just hearing about Disney Dreamlight Valley, well we have some good news for you. Officially revealed in June of this year, the upcoming game combines the life sim elements of everyone’s favorite games in the genre Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the magic of Disney to let players restore a once loved town to its former glory with the help of iconic Disney characters.