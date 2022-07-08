Discover the greatest lightgun games of all time in Retro Gamer magazine

The latest issue of Retro Gamer is on sale now and we reveal the best lightgun games ever made, from The House Of The Dead 2 and Ghost Squad to Operation Wolf and Duck Hunt. Where will your favourite game appear?

Other highlights of issue 235 include our amazing all-access cover feature on Wonder Boy, the long-running series that started off in arcades. Creator Ryuichi Nishizawa looks back at every main game in the franchise with us, from the arcade original to the most recent instalment Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom.

This issue we also chat to Dino Dini about Kick Off 2, quiz Paul Machacek about making Donkey Kong Land for the Game Boy and ask Andrew Braybrook about his C64 classic Paradroid. We also investigate the early years of CD-ROM, find out how The Sales Curve started and learn how Westwood Associates created Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors Of The Eternal Sun for Sega’s Mega Drive.

There’s plenty more to look forward to, including features on Total Eclipse, Andrew Sleigh, The Legend Of Kage, Geometry Wars: Galaxies, Evercade EXP, WWF: No Mercy and much more. Enjoy the magazine and don’t forget to subscribe.

You can find the latest issue of Retro Gamer, as well as several back issues, at Magazines Direct (opens in new tab).