Diablo 4's Season 4 PTR didn't reveal everything; Blizzard teases there are "still a few small items" to reveal that "will round out the season"

It turns out the Diablo 4 team didn't quite bring everything to bear in Season 4's Public Test Realm, as there are "a few small" extra items to come at launch.

Reflecting on the PTR that's since closed, global community development director Adam Fletcher thanks the community for getting involved and assures that the team has been combing through feedback so that they may implement it for Season 4.

"We are excited that we could focus the majority of the season on your feedback and the PTR held barely anything back," the developer says. "There are still a few small items that we kept in store that will round out the season and we look forward to everyone jumping into the full season next month."

While Diablo 4 Season 4 is due to bring the usual new thematic content to spice up the loot 'em up, well, up, the big change is an itemization overhaul that's so big the game needed to introduce a PTR and delay Season 4 in the first place. So far? So good! It's gone down well with players. What extra bits Blizzard has in store remains to be seen, though I imagine they benefit from the loot changes nicely.

Of course, it's not all about the loot. There's also the enemy nerfing that comes before the loot. On that, Fletcher says you can expect a new stream where the developers will discuss balance changes and more based on what feedback they've seen so far. "We will have more news and dates for that stream soon," the senior developer concludes.

Former Blizzard president wants to be able to leave a "tip" after completing $70 games: "I wish I could give these folks another $10 or $20."