Diablo 4's latest microtransaction controversy is a $30 portal recolor: "You can get Palworld for this price"

Blizzard is charging $30 for portal colors in Diablo 4, and players are having none of it.

From the recent confusion surrounding cosmetic items in Diablo 4's Lunar Awakening event, to what players deemed "mathematically the scummiest" coin reward Blizzard could have given battle pass purchasers in Season 1, the action RPG has had its fair share of controversy when it comes to paid content. Now players are once again up in arms, this time over portal colors that cost "almost half the price of the game."

Over on the Diablo 4 subreddit, user Mwatki20 sparked the conversation by posting an image of the Dark Pathways pack, which offers town portals in orange, green, purple, yellow, and blue, as well as 1000 Platinum for a considerable sum. "$20 for different color portals? LMFAO Blizz!" they write.

Amazingly, it's even worse than that. As another player points out, the bundle actually costs $29.99, making it "almost half the price of [Diablo 4]." Further down in the comments, user Cmionor rightly says that for the same sum, you could purchase Pocketpair's 'Pokemon with Guns' sensation: "You can get Palworld for this price…just sayin…"

Adding salt to the wound is the fact that each color is locked to a specific class. "It isn't even just that it costs money," says WhiteVoltage. "I wouldn't necessarily mind paying $5 or something for it. But $30 for a portal that I might get two classes' worth of use out of? Hell no. Hay-ell no." Rather than being outraged, Patient_Competion4 finds the situation downright laughable, saying, "The fact that they're CLASS LOCKED is hilarious to me lmfao."

As some other players point out, switching up your portal color is merely cosmetic and doesn't affect the gameplay in any way, so you can enjoy Diablo 4 just the same without having to cough up the additional dough. Though with so many voicing their dissatisfaction at the lofty price tag attached to items in what's already a full-price game, perhaps Blizzard will rethink how much it charges for these kinds of cosmetics in the future.

