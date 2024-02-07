Diablo 4's Lunar Awakening event falls foul of cosmetic confusion as Season 3 continues to struggle

Diablo 4 just can't catch a break - just as it was recovering from a disastrous Season 3 launch, its player base is now railing against the Lunar Awakening event.

The Lunar Awakening event went live in Diablo 4 on February 6, and will be sticking around until February 20, to help ring in the Lunar New Year on February 10. Part of the event focuses on activating Lunar Shrines around the game for an XP and movement buff, while Lunar Awakening-themed garments as cosmetic rewards via in-game drops and from Tejal's Shop function as thematic rewards.

What players really aren't happy with is the latter part of the event. According to the Reddit post below, Blizzard's original description of the event highlighted six Lunar Awakening cosmetics that would be free to earn in-game, but the corresponding image of said rewards showed eight items. This is because two of the eight items are apparently paid-for, both of which are highlighted in the image below.

"I'm done with this. I'm done with Blizzard," writes the top comment underneath the Reddit post. Another commenter points out that Blizzard technically never said which of the eight cosmetics would be free, but the original Reddit poster argues that the paid-for cosmetics never should've been put in the same image as the free rewards in the first place.

A separate Reddit post is worried that either they're missing something, or the new event is "shockingly bad." There's a lot of commenters assuring them that no, they're not missing anything. "It's just an incredibly short event with a few free cosmetics that was rolled out to sell the corresponding paid cosmetics," the top-voted comment underneath the post reads.

Apparently, some players had even 'finished' the Lunar Awakening event on the very first day that it was available. One writes that they simply "ran from event to event killing stuff after I got the shrine," and doing just that let them level up and unlock every in-game reward after less than a day played.

This all comes after Diablo 4's Season 3 debuted to very poor player reviews. Players railed against the new season as a "great step backwards," but verdicts on Season 3 seemed to be reversing last month, when a substantial patch buffed one of the key new features for the ongoing season. The Lunar Awakening feedback surely won't help matters, though.

