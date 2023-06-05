Diablo 4 player devastated after losing Hardcore character to glitch

A Diablo 4 player's Hardcore run was brought to a very abrupt and equally unfair end because of a glitch.

Diablo 4's Hardcore Mode allows players to dial up the intensity as here, coming face-to-face with the grim reaper doesn't result in a handy respawn at your last checkpoint; instead, your character is wiped from the server, and no matter how far you managed to make it, you have to start all over. As death comes fairly easily in Diablo 4, it's a brutal road to travel, and while it's sad to have to wave goodbye to a character when your actions led to their demise when their death is the result of a glitch, it's downright heartbreaking.

This is just what happened to Diablo 4 player @_RetroKrystal who posted on Twitter that they were "devastated" when, after spending 20 hours on a Hardcore run and reaching level 46, they encountered a glitch that resulted in their character being briefly locked in place, unable to do anything but spin on the spot. It only lasted for a few seconds, but unfortunately, this was enough time for Diablo 4 boss Mother's Judgement to grant them a one-way ticket to the afterlife.

Devastated. Spent 20hrs on my HC character (ontop of the 7hrs first attempt) only to die lvl 46 because... my character couldn't move but side turns?So proud of myself though! I've never played a highest difficulty on a game, nevermind with permadeath#DiabloIVHardcore pic.twitter.com/5FUlsYDAmLJune 4, 2023 See more

"So proud of myself though!" says @_RetroKrystal, and so they should be. This was their second attempt having reaching level 28 the first time around, but it doesn't look like they'll be attempting to do it a third time. In the comments, they wrote, "Don't think I could do it again".

Many Diablo 4 players are trying their hand at Hardcore mode after Blizzard revealed on Twitter that the first 1,000 players to hit level 100 with their Hardcore character would have their username "immortalized on a statue of Lilith".

Sadly, @_RetroKrystal isn't the only player to have their race cut short, as just days before, Max "Maximum" Smith also had their Hardcore run ruined when they found themselves unable to move or attack due to a technical hiccup. "Dying to a bug after 18 hours of play is brutal," they said.

According to the website d4race, Twitch streamer Rob2628 has managed to be the first player to reach level 100 in Hardcore Mode. For everyone else, the race continues. Let's hope we don't see any more pesky glitches getting in the way.

