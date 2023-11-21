Diablo 4 is free to play and giving out a bunch of bonus XP for a limited time

Diablo 4 is running a free trial on Steam from now until November 28, Blizzard has announced. Coincidentally, this lines up with the current offering of a 35% increased rate of gold and XP, making now about as ideal a time as any to jump into Sanctuary.

The Mother's Blessing XP and gold bonus actually went live on November 20, but it runs until November 27, so you still have plenty of time to take advantage of the speedier gains. Also, for whatever reason the bonus was bugged to only grant 25% increased gold and XP until yesterday, but Blizzard's confirmed that's been fixed now. It's worth noting that the in-game tooltip will still show the bonus being 25%, but Blizzard assures you'll earn the correct bonus from now until the end of the event.

Play #DiabloIV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at 10am PT.

As ever, there's a lot going on in Diablo 4 right now for newcomers and veterans to play through. We're officially in the thick of the Diablo 4 Season 2, the vampiric Season of Blood, which you'll be able to sink your teeth into if you're jumping into the free trial on Steam. Meanwhile, Blizzard recently teased that the fabled cow level might be real after all, dooming its community to continue its eternal search. There's also the slightly ominous Abattoir of Zir endgame event coming December 5, which a popular streamer recently said was so difficult that "nobody is supposed to finish the final tier."

Finally, Blizzard recently revealed Diablo 4's first expansion, titled Vessel of Hatred, for release late next year.