Diablo 2 speedrun gets derailed after runner finds the RPG's uber-rare 1-in-3 million drop, and sells it immediately

A Diablo 2 Resurrected speedrunner has snagged the rarest drop the loot 'em up has to offer, only to sell it to a vendor for 35,000 gold immediately.

Diablo 2 and 4 speedrunner Kano was streaming an assassin-focused world record attempt when a Zod Rune appeared atop a head of loot, sparkling in a way something of its immense rarity should.

"A Zod Rune! That's my highest speedrun rune," he says before adding, "That's the first-ever Zod I found, by the way." The trinket wouldn't be long for this world, though, as Kano immediately found his way back to a vendor to sell it for 35,000 gold, much to the amusement and surprise of their chat.

To get into the numbers a bit, Diablo 2 Resurrected fans widely accept the Zod Rune as the rarest drop the game offers. As per D2RuneWizard, the best odds of getting one is from a Hell Baal's quest drop, and even that comes in at 1:2,987,183. Is that worth 35,000 gold? I'll let you decide.

There is a bit of debate about whether Tyreal's Might is the rarest item in the game. However, it depends if we're talking about the original Diablo 2 or Resurrected. The latter has a feature called Terror Zones that periodically introduces monsters above your current level, which makes endgame farming for things like Tyreal's Might much easier. Still, you need to defeat Baal for them to appear, and that's the point where most speedruns end.

The point is that both items are uber-rare, though the Zod Rune is likely to take the title as many players are on Resurrected and, in Kano's case, will likely vendor them immediately anyway.

