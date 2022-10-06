Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 2 start time - the new ladder starts soon

Want to know when the next season of Diablo 2: Resurrected unlocks so you can try the new ladder and snag oodles of loot? The good news is that you don’t actually have all that long to wait.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 2 start time is 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT on October 6, which translates to 1am BST on October 7. Blizzard confirms the launch times in a wider blog (opens in new tab) that delves into what the new season will entail alongside an update that went out last week.

So, what’s new? This ladder is all about the new Terror Zones that were just introduced in update 2.5. Every hour, demonic corruption imbues an area of the map, leaving monsters at least two levels higher than you, up to a maximum per difficulty. Naturally, you’ll get more experience and loot for triumphing over these bumped-up badies.

To unlock the new Terror Zones in the second season of the ladder, you’ll need to defeat Baal per character, per difficulty. If you don’t fancy it, though, you can simply opt-out.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is also getting six new Sundering Charms for Season 2 to stave off issues Blizzard has foreseen with the introduction of Terror Zones. Essentially, monsters receive resistance to specific damage types, which only gets stronger depending on the difficulty you’re playing. Your hero build is essential to overcoming that, though Blizzard realises that “only a minute portion” can farm all of Diablo II: Resurrected’s zones. As such, “to promote increased class build diversity”, you’re getting a slew of new charms to help you to break specific monster immunity types.

If you’ve missed the Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.5 patch notes, you can catch them at the link above.

In case you missed it, Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 2 was delayed because Blizzard "didn't plan very well".