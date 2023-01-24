Devs speak up in support of WoW Classic lead fired over parent company staff policy

By Hirun Cryer
published

Brian Birmingham was fired after refusing to deliberately award low performance ratings

WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King
(Image credit: Blizzard)

After World of Warcraft Classic's lead developer was ousted at Blizzard in protest of a staff review system, other Blizzard employees are speaking up against the system.

Yesterday on January 23, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reported that World of Warcraft Classic lead Brian Birmingham had been fired from Blizzard. The reason for Birmingham's firing, according to the report, was for refusing to partake in Blizzard's stack-ranking policy, which sees managers forced to give low performance ratings to a certain number of staff to meet a quota.

Now, on January 24, Birmingham has confirmed the news via his personal Twitter account, in a tweet thread beginning with the post below. Birmingham asserts that the stack-ranking policy actually comes from ABK, Activision Blizzard's parent company, and although developers at Blizzard pushed back hard against the policy in 2021, the parent company went ahead with it anyway.

See more

Birmingham's firing has been met with support from other ex-Blizzard developers, including Valentine Powell, seen just below. Powell uses his personal Twitter account to speak out against ABK's stack-ranking policy, stating that it's "fundamentally damaging to teambuilding."

See more

Since Birmingham's tweet earlier today, dozens of other developers around the games industry have come out in support of the ousted veteran. Respawn veteran Patrick Wren (opens in new tab), Thirsty Suitors director Chandana Ekanayake (opens in new tab), and Baldur's Gate 3 PR director Molly Carroll are among those speaking up in support of Birmingham, and against the stack-ranking policy. 

Although Birmingham expresses a desire to return to Blizzard and protest ABK's stack-ranking policy from within the studio, it's unclear whether this could eventually happen.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the titles expected to launch this year. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.