Devs speak up in support of WoW Classic lead fired over parent company staff policy

After World of Warcraft Classic's lead developer was ousted at Blizzard in protest of a staff review system, other Blizzard employees are speaking up against the system.

Yesterday on January 23, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reported that World of Warcraft Classic lead Brian Birmingham had been fired from Blizzard. The reason for Birmingham's firing, according to the report, was for refusing to partake in Blizzard's stack-ranking policy, which sees managers forced to give low performance ratings to a certain number of staff to meet a quota.

Now, on January 24, Birmingham has confirmed the news via his personal Twitter account, in a tweet thread beginning with the post below. Birmingham asserts that the stack-ranking policy actually comes from ABK, Activision Blizzard's parent company, and although developers at Blizzard pushed back hard against the policy in 2021, the parent company went ahead with it anyway.

I wasn't intending to make this public, but apparently its in the news already, so I'd at least like to set the record straight. I am no longer an employee of Blizzard Entertainment, though I would return if allowed to, so that I could fight the stack-ranking policy from inside.January 24, 2023 See more

Birmingham's firing has been met with support from other ex-Blizzard developers, including Valentine Powell, seen just below. Powell uses his personal Twitter account to speak out against ABK's stack-ranking policy, stating that it's "fundamentally damaging to teambuilding."

So, while I'm not happy with how this came out, I want to voice my agreement and support for my fellow gamedev who left Blizzard. While there were several reasons I left Blizzard, stack ranking was among my top reasons. Its a policy that is fundamentally damaging to teambuilding.January 23, 2023 See more

Since Birmingham's tweet earlier today, dozens of other developers around the games industry have come out in support of the ousted veteran. Respawn veteran Patrick Wren (opens in new tab), Thirsty Suitors director Chandana Ekanayake (opens in new tab), and Baldur's Gate 3 PR director Molly Carroll are among those speaking up in support of Birmingham, and against the stack-ranking policy.

Although Birmingham expresses a desire to return to Blizzard and protest ABK's stack-ranking policy from within the studio, it's unclear whether this could eventually happen.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the titles expected to launch this year.