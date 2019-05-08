Devil May Cry 5 now has a DLC that gives Nero a banana arm, as 2019 descends into nonsense

The Devil May Cry series is known for its thoroughly tongue-in-cheek approach to, well, most things, and now the game has really gone haywire in a brilliant, chaotic kind of way. Because now you can get Nero a banana arm for free in Devil May Cry 5 . Yeah, you read that right. A banana. Arm. It’s rather fittingly called Monkey Business, and is a modified Devil Breaker, specifically one that uses the same broad moves as the Helter Skelter weapon. Plus when you hit enemies with it the bananas explode into a sticky yellow mess. Lovely. You can see it in action below.

Acting like a potassium-soaked drill, the weapon looks like it makes short work of enemies and helpfully reminds anyone playing that they should try and get at least one of their five a day by nomming on a banana. So really, if you look at it from a certain point of view Monkey Business is a health PSA as much as it’s a weapon (although this isn’t mentioned in the item description, I should point out). This isn’t the first time Devil May Cry 5 has done something that verges on the bizarre, as in the Deluxe Edition you can replace the in-game cutscenes with live-action rehearsals from the developers themselves. I don’t think there’s a cutscene of the developers using bananas as weapons to plan out how Monkey Business would work, though… although I wouldn’t put it past them to include it at a later date.

