Netflix's Devil in Ohio nabs the #1 spot on Top 10 chart – but viewers are torn on whether it's any good

Netflix has a new number one show, but viewers are seriously torn over whether it's any good or not. Still, regardless of its mixed reaction, Devil in Ohio has managed to nab the top spot on the streamer's Top 10 chart, knocking Echoes off in both the US and the UK.

Starring Bones' Emily Deschanel, the mystery thriller premiered on September 2 and centers on Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist whose life starts to slowly unravel after she takes in a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur). Created by Daria Polatin, from her book of the same name, it also stars Sam Jaegar, Xaria Dotson, and Gerardo Celasco.

Some subscribers seem to have really dug it, with a few admitting they'd be keen for more episodes. "I know it was originally written for a limited series but #DevilInOhio has so much potential for another season," one binge-watcher wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "I feel they could bring even more twists and questions. Mae is such an insanely well written character and I really want to see what she does next."

"Just finished watching Devil in Ohio and holy shit it was so good and fun to watch in the fall. Highly recommend," a second added (opens in new tab).

"Just finished watching Devil in Ohio on Netflix and aside from being a lackluster cliché story, the thing that stood out the most is the jerkiness of the characters towards an abused girl," a viewer with a vastly different opinion tweeted (opens in new tab). "Peak self-centered suburban behaviour, insufferable." In a follow-up, they argued that the "whole show was a mess."

"Devil in Ohio was written by someone with a ten year old's understanding of police work. Seriously none of this is logical and it's super unrealistic," said another (opens in new tab). "I don't know how much more I can watch."

