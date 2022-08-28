Destiny 2's King's Fall raid has an audio "issue" that's producing an "extremely loud roar"

Destiny 2 players are being warned to turn down their audio following the discovery of an audio issue that is taking unsuspecting players by surprise.

Developer Bungie issued the warning over the weekend, confirming that until "a fix can be implemented", players tackling the King's Fall raid should "lower their audio output" to mitigate an "extremely loud roar".

As if that stage of the raid wasn't already brutal enough, Golgoroth is now inadvertently issuing a terrifyingly loud roar when wiping out a team, scaring players.

"We’re aware of an issue where Golgoroth can sometimes produce an extremely loud roar in the King’s Fall raid," Bungie tweeted. "It’s recommended to lower your audio output when fighting Golgoroth until a fix can be implemented."

As yet there's no news on when the fix may be available, so take the warning under advisement - or avoid headphones - should you be venturing into the newly restored raid any time soon.

Don't forget, you can play all the current Destiny 2 story campaigns for free (opens in new tab) from now until Tuesday, August 30. This includes the latest - and arguably one of the greatest - story expansions, The Witch Queen, as well as the other currently available story campaigns, Shadowkeep and Beyond Light. All feed into Destiny 2's current Light and Darkness Saga.

Not played The Witch Queen yet? Resident Destiny 2 expert Austin says it "is not only the best and most complete version of Destiny 2, it's the foundation for something better still".

"So, how do I say it this year? Destiny Christmas has come again? Destiny is the best it's ever been? The future of the game looks bright?" Austin wrote in our Destiny 2 The Witch Queen review (opens in new tab).

"All of this is true but I've said it all before, and The Witch Queen is not like anything before it. There's a change in kind here, a measure of confidence and intent that's hard to measure. All of Destiny 2 is now heading in a bold new direction informed by years of history, shaped by years of failures, and steered by years of successes. The Witch Queen is the best Destiny expansion ever, but it doesn't just build a better game; it imagines something better still."