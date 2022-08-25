How to get the Sundering Glare Artifact Mod in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Sundering Glare mod is available now as part of the Season of Plunder Skeleton Key Artifact, and it’s a potent mod for battling PvE enemies at longer ranges. Landing enough accurate precision shots on a foe, such as a Champion or Strike boss, will cause it to take extra damage for a short time, so it’s a must-have PvE mod, although be aware that it can’t stack with Divinity anymore. Everything you need to know about unlocking the Sundering Glare Artifact Mod in Destiny 2, as well as what it does, can be found below.

How to get Sundering Glare in Destiny 2 (Image: © Bungie) Sundering Glare is one of Season of Plunder Artifact Mods, so you can only unlock it by levelling up the Skeleton Key. Sundering Glare is in the fifth and final column of the Skeleton Key’s mod grid, so you’ll need to have unlocked 14 Artifact Mods in the previous four columns to get access to this column. This means that the earliest you can unlock Sundering Glare is as your 15th Artifact Mod.

To power your Skeleton Key Artifact and unlock Sundering Glare quickly, you just need to earn lots of XP. The best thing for this is to complete any Bounties you can get. All Bounties award at least a few thousand XP, so if you complete a lot of them, you’ll rack up the XP quickly. Keep yourself topped up on Bounties by spending Glimmer on the daily repeatable ones too. Try to also complete any Seasonal Weekly Challenges that you have at the same time as working on Bounties as these challenges offer far larger XP rewards but are harder or more time-consuming to complete.