How to get the Sundering Glare Artifact Mod in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Sundering Glare mod is available now as part of the Season of Plunder Skeleton Key Artifact, and it’s a potent mod for battling PvE enemies at longer ranges. Landing enough accurate precision shots on a foe, such as a Champion or Strike boss, will cause it to take extra damage for a short time, so it’s a must-have PvE mod, although be aware that it can’t stack with Divinity anymore. Everything you need to know about unlocking the Sundering Glare Artifact Mod in Destiny 2, as well as what it does, can be found below.
How to get Sundering Glare in Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is one of Season of Plunder Artifact Mods, so you can only unlock it by levelling up the Skeleton Key. Sundering Glare is in the fifth and final column of the Skeleton Key’s mod grid, so you’ll need to have unlocked 14 Artifact Mods in the previous four columns to get access to this column. This means that the earliest you can unlock Sundering Glare is as your 15th Artifact Mod.
To power your Skeleton Key Artifact and unlock Sundering Glare quickly, you just need to earn lots of XP. The best thing for this is to complete any Bounties you can get. All Bounties award at least a few thousand XP, so if you complete a lot of them, you’ll rack up the XP quickly. Keep yourself topped up on Bounties by spending Glimmer on the daily repeatable ones too. Try to also complete any Seasonal Weekly Challenges that you have at the same time as working on Bounties as these challenges offer far larger XP rewards but are harder or more time-consuming to complete.
How does Sundering Glare work in Destiny 2?
Sundering Glare is a Seasonal Artifact Mod that can only be slotted into your Class Item, and it costs six energy to do so. With Sundering Glare equipped, any rapid precision hits you land against a distant combatant will weaken it for a short time. This weakening effect causes the affected combatant to take 20% more damage from all fireteam members – not just you – and you’ll know when this effect is applied because your weapon will briefly glow bright blue.
However, it’s important to note that Sundering Glare does not stack with other damage debuffs. Previously, Sundering Glare could stack with things like the Destiny 2 Divinity weakening bubble, making an enemy take 56% more damage while the debuffs were active together, but that is no longer the case, and Sundering Glare can even override certain debuffs in some cases (thank you to Destiny 2 player Court for laying out this Destiny 2 debuff information in a handy spreadsheet). Overall, Sundering Glare is now less useful in endgame activities for six players, such as Raids, but still good for Master and Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes with three players, where consistent debuffs are much less common due to the smaller fireteam size.