Destiny 2 is nerfing Resilience, but it's still the best stat in the game

As part of the massive mod update coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall , Bungie will finally nerf the game's famously overpowered Resilience stat, but the devs are still going to have to pry max Resilience builds from my cold, dead hands.

As design lead Rodney Thompson told PC Gamer (opens in new tab), the damage reduction that Resilience provides is being toned down from a cap of 40% to 30%. Additionally, the curve for investing into the stat is being adjusted so that lower levels provide more of a boost and you don't feel so forced to get to near-max Resilience before you start to feel it.

Resilience was buffed a few seasons back, and it instantly became the best stat in the game after languishing in the buildcrafting dumpster for some time (a den now occupied by Intellect). It turns out taking 40% less damage from all sources is pretty good! You know what else is pretty good? Taking 30% less damage from all sources.

Even after this nerf, there's not a doubt in my mind that Resilience will still be the most valuable stat in Destiny 2 because of how clearly and enormously it affects your survivability. It's also totally neutral; every single build wants to die less. And at this point, playing without max Resilience feels like running around naked. I'm honestly surprised the stat was only nerfed by 10%; I reckon Bungie could take it down to 20% and it would still be premium. It'd still be a heck of a lot better than mobility, that's for sure.