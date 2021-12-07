Destiny 2 is getting Halo guns for Bungie's 30th anniversary

Bungie is bringing Halo-inspired weapons to Destiny 2 as part of its 30th anniversary bundle.

The launch trailer for the nostalgic content pack, which will go live later today, isn't shy about its Halo influences. Hell, the first thing it shows is half of a Halo energy sword in the hands of a Titan. The next shot is even more exciting: a Hunter uses a hand cannon (or perhaps a sidearm) based on the iconic Halo pistol to three-tap someone in PvP before vaulting off a true-blue frag grenade and swapping to a pulse rifle which couldn't look more like the Halo battle rifle if it tried. There's even a Ghost-inspired Sparrow – and not the talkative kind of Ghost, but the Covenant kind.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie's stuck to a legally distinct Destiny veneer, but Destiny 2 is officially 100% more Halo than it was before. There are some more goodies in the 30th anniversary pack, too, including the returning Destiny 1 hand cannon Eyasluna, the iconic Exotic rocket launcher Gjallarhorn – which has retained its trademark, tracking Wolfpack rounds – and a boatload of cosmetics.

Gear aside, the headliners for the 30th anniversary pack are the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon, which is accessed via the original Cosmodrome loot cave, and the free six-player activity Dares of Eternity. Both of these will be playable starting today, so get ready to blast through the past in the name of all-new loot.