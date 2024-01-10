Despite withdrawing from acting, Marvel's Spider-Man MJ model clarifies she isn't done with the role: "I will be MJ as long as the game creators will have me"

In a follow-up statement to recent comments regarding uncomfortable behavior from Marvel's Spider-Man fans, Stephanie Tyler Jones, the capture model for Mary Jane Watson (MJ) in Insomniac's superhero series, affirms that she'll remain open to playing the role "as long as the game creators will have me."

Two days ago, Jones wrote a letter to the Marvel's Spider-Man community to report harassing behavior from some fans who "crossed the line," reaffirming that she's no longer actively auditioning for new roles. However, as some speculated, this doesn't necessarily mean she's done being MJ.

A new Instagram post later shared to Reddit reads: "I appreciate all the love that I received yesterday but just want to be clear. I wasn't getting death threats from anyone over the weekend. Did I feel unsafe and uncomfortable having fans of the game reach out to me the way they did? Yes, a line was crossed and I wanted to address that I wasn't okay with that.

"I also haven't been a working actor in many years now," Jones clarifies. "This wasn't something I decided recently. MJ is the only role I was open to being a part of when I decided to change careers. It is a project I am so proud to be a part of. I will be MJ as long as the game creators will have me."

Jones isn't auditioning for new roles, then, but will still reprise at least this particular role. Now we just need a whole new Marvel's Spider-Man game in need of her performance. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still relatively fresh, so it's sure to be a while before the series makes any major moves barring potential (and, after the first game's post-release support, even probable) DLC.

That said, all signs indicate Insomniac plans to continue the series – no surprise given that the latest game was the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever released. For instance, in November 2023 narrative director Ben Arfmann said Miles Morales will be the series' lead Spider-Man going forward .