Descent Act II: The Betrayer’s War revealed for this Fall

A follow-up expansion to Descent: Legends of the Dark has been officially unveiled, and Descent Act II: The Betrayer’s War is due to launch toward the end of 2023.

Expected to join board games for adults on shelves this Fall, Descent Act II: The Betrayer’s War introduces new quests, miniatures, and enemies to the Descent system. All-new mechanics are on the way to shake things up too, but because this is an expansion rather than a standalone sequel, you'll need dungeon-delving adventure Descent: Legends of the Dark to play.

Speaking of which, the six playable characters from Descent: Legends of the Dark are coming back for The Betrayer’s War with new hero cards and abilities. Judging by promo images, it looks like some will be getting new artwork and miniatures as well.

According to Descent: Legends of the Dark lead designer Philip D. Henry, this is "a natural evolution, introducing new mechanics and leveling up heroes for the next threat… Descent Act II builds on the core mechanics of the original so players can easily transition from one to the other. So finish up those campaigns now, and be ready to face the Dragonlord Levirax!"

The press release notes that players must form an "unlikely alliance with their greatest enemy, Waiqar the Betrayer. They have to work together to battle against armies of dragons and the sinister machinations of the Uthuk Y'llan." Some of these foes have been revealed in model form, and some seem even bigger than the enemies faced in Legends of the Dark (which I was quite impressed with when I tried it back in 2021, calling it "the perfect blend of video games and tabletop adventure").

Developed by Fantasy Flight Games, Descent Act II: The Betrayer’s War will be available at some point this Fall for $159.99 USD.

