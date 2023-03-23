Delightfully disturbing-looking horror adventure Decarnation just got a release window as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Decarnation will be dropping on Steam and Nintendo Switch this May. That means we've got just a few months to wait until we can dive into this narrative-driven horror title.

From developer Atelier QDB, Decarnation tells the story of Gloria, a struggling cabaret dancer who's not having a very good time at all. With difficulties in her relationship, career, and thus her mental health, she's surprised when she gets an enticing offer from a mysterious stranger.

Gloria will end up battling all kinds of monsters in Decarnation, both physical and mental, with the game straddling the real-world and Gloria's subconscious. It looks gorgeous, albiet creepy, especially thanks to its 1990s Paris setting.

By mixing the puzzle-solving, exploration, and boss encounters of traditional survival horror titles with the more sim-esque mini-games (such as performing on the cabaret or exploring psychological symbolism) Decarnation sounds like a great blend of genres.

You can also tell from the trailer featured in the latest Future Games Show (opens in new tab) just how bizarre the game is going to be. After watching that, it should come as no surprise that the developer was inspired by cult movies like Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue and David Lynch's Mulholland Drive as well as classic 2D adventure-horror and survival horror titles.

With the developer repeatedly calling it "emotional" and "startling", it certainly doesn't look for the faint-hearted.

