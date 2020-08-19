Death Stranding Novelization is being released in English in 2021

Death Stranding: The Official Novelization is releasing in English on February 16, 2021.

The book adaption of the game is written by Death Stranding co-writer Kenji Yano, who also goes by the pen name Hitori Nojima. Yano has also published many other novels based on games directed by Hideo Kojima, including books such as Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Metal Gear Solid Substance 1: Shadow Moses, and Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain.

Following the journey of Sam Porter Bridges, who's portrayed by Norman Reedus in the game, the novelization brings Death Stranding to life in 304 pages. From publisher Titan Books the synopsis gives a pretty detailed description of the game's story, which was the source of much discussion prior to its release last year.

"Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet," the synopsis reads, "setting off a series of supernatural phenomena known as the Death Stranding. Spectral creatures that devour the living have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, causing countries to fall and survivors to scatter and live in pockets of isolation.

Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary porter with the ability to return from the world of the dead, has been entrusted with a critical mission by the President of the United Cities of America. He must journey across this ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to reconnect cities and people and rebuild America one step at a time."

Interestingly, the novelization looks set to release in two volumes, which currently both have the same February release date and page number. Earlier this year, Kojima posted a special steel book edition of the Novelization that was released in Japan. Currently, the English translation looks set to release as a paperback.

